आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जज्बे को सलामः एक हाथ नहीं, फिर भी रोज गूंथते हैं 850 किलो आटा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:16 PM IST
unique sikh boy, amazing story of international player mahavir singh, disable by one hand

इस युवक के जज्बे को सलाम कीजिए। एक हाथ नहीं, फिर भी रोज गूंथते हैं 850 किलो आटा। जानिए कौन है ये और क्या है इनकी कहानी?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

unique people ajab gajab people

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

गजब का टैलेंटः 7 बेटियों ने 6 माह में सीखा ऐसा हुनर, सब हैरान

amazing story of unique talent in seven girls of haryana, can write with both hands
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भरी ठंड में बिना कपड़ों के ​मिली 6 साल की मासूम, कहानी रुलाने वाली

six years old girl left by father on railway station, no clothers on body and no footwears
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग: ओलंपियन रेसलर ने सिहाग को हराया, मंगेतर भी जीते

sakshi malik defeated manju sihag in pro wrestling league match
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿