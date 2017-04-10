आपका शहर Close

देखिए देश में अनोखी मजार, यहां शराब चढ़ाने और बांटने से मिलता है संतान सुख

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मजीठा(पंजाब)

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:26 PM IST
unique mysterious peer samadh and majar at majitha of punjab, name baba rode shah peer

देखिए देश में एक ऐसी अनोखी मजार, जहां शराब चढ़ाने से और शराब का लंगर लगाने से संतान का सुख मिल जाता है। सभी मुरादें पूरी हो जाती हैं।

