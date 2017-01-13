आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

देखिए एक दरगाह, जहां कुत्तों के लिए रोज लगता है लंगर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शाहबाद(हरियाणा)

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 03:23 PM IST
unique mazar in india, popular as naugaja peer baba mazar and daily langar for dogs

आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि देश में एक ऐसी दरगाह है, जहां हर रोज कुतों के लिए लंगर लगाया जाता है। देखिए तस्वीरें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

unique mazar unique place

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Viewed

BSF जवान तेजबहादुर ने फिर किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पत्नी के होश उड़े

bsf jawan tej bahadur sensational exposures in talk to wife sharmila, audio clip viral
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस महिला के घर एक साथ आए 4 नन्हे मेहमान, खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

ludhiana lady gave birth to four child, two boys two girls
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: यकीन नहीं तो देखें 15 फीट बर्फ में साधना में लीन हैं तीन जिंदगियां, आप कर पाएंगे

15 feet snow on the way to shirgul mahadev temple in sirmour Himachal Pradesh
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

BSF जवान तेज बहादुर ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा, हैरान होंगे अफसर

bsf jawan tej bahadur yadav sensation claim to expose scam of billions of ration in indian army
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अफसर बनना चाहती ​थी और शादी होने वाली थी, कफन में विदा करनी पड़ी

25 years old girl committed suicide due to embarassment from diseases at panipat of haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भरी अदालत में जज को धमकी दे गया 16 साल का लड़का, जानिए मामला?

16 years old boy thraten to judge in court at sonipat of haryana
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿