मिसालः इस ओलंपियन पहलवान ने की बिना दहेज के शादी, 1 रुपये में की थी सगाई

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 02:22 PM IST
unique marriage of olympian wrestler yogeshwar dutt without dowry, engagement in one rupee only

देश के नामी ओलंपियन पहलवान ने लोगों के लिए मिसाल पेश की। उन्होंने बिना दहेज के शादी की और सगाई में सिर्फ एक रुपया शगुन लिया। देखिए तस्वीरें।

