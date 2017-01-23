आपका शहर Close

बेमिसालः शादी करने को सड़क पर इस तरह निकली लड़की, खूब वाहवाही हुई

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
unique marriage of advocate kirti gilhotra with aman wadhwa at fatehabad of haryana

पेशे से वकील लड़की की शादी बनी बेमिसाल। अपने जीवनसंगी के साथ फेरे लेने के लिए वह सड़क पर ऐसे निकली, जिसने भी देखा वाहवाही कर उठा।

