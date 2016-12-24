बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी: 1 डिब्बा मिठाई और 20 कप चाय में ही निपट गई ये अनोखी शादी
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:50 AM IST
नोटबंदी का सबसे ज्यादा असर उन लोगों पर पड़ा जिनकी शादी थी, लेकिन इनसे मिलिए इन्होने तो इसका भी तोड़ निकाल लिया।
