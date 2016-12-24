आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दुल्हन को ऐसे विदा करके लाया, पिता का सपना पूरा, देखते रह गए लोग

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, घरौंडा(करनाल)

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:56 PM IST
unique marriage at karnal of haryana, bride vidai through helicopter

बेटा हो तो ऐसा। अपनी दुल्हन को इस तरह से विदा करके लाया कि स्वर्गवासी पिता का सपना पूरा हो गया और लोग भी देखते रह गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

marriage unique marriage

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

कितनी सफल रही उत्तराखंड में राहुल गांधी की रैली? खुद देखिए तस्वीरें

rahul gandhi almora rally photos.
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"585e7a174f1c1b0f15e39e10","slug":"roadways-officer-son-died-in-road-accident-at-jalandhar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

पंजाब रोडवेज के सहायक डायरेक्टर के बेटे की सड़क हादसे में मौत

Roadways officer son died in road accident at jalandhar
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e77104f1c1b2e4ee3b738","slug":"rock-baba-again-in-the-limelight-live-the-luxury-life-view-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0949\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b... \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585e7d304f1c1b774fe3cc24","slug":"cameras-that-betrayed-the-thieves-this-time-they-are-only-eliminated","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

जिन कैमरों ने चोरों का पकड़वाया, इस बार उनका ही किया सफाया

Cameras that betrayed the thieves, this time they are only eliminated
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585e7bbb4f1c1b1917e3a9a3","slug":"the-school-canteen-will-now-examine-the-condition-laid-certificate","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अब स्कूलों की कैंटीन की होगी जांच, सर्टिफिकेट के लिए रखी शर्त

The school canteen will now examine the condition laid Certificate
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

साल 2016 की वे 10 तस्वीरें जो कभी भुलाई नहीं जा सकेंगी, देखें

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

हैंगओवर में हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें, बन सकती है जान पर

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

पहली बार फ्लाइट से सफर करने जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

भारत को मिला नया कप्तान, फरवरी से होगी नई पारी की शुरुआत

﻿