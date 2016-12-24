बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुल्हन को ऐसे विदा करके लाया, पिता का सपना पूरा, देखते रह गए लोग
unique marriage at karnal of haryana, bride vidai through helicopter
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 07:56 PM IST
बेटा हो तो ऐसा। अपनी दुल्हन को इस तरह से विदा करके लाया कि स्वर्गवासी पिता का सपना पूरा हो गया और लोग भी देखते रह गए।
