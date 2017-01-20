आपका शहर Close

FB पर प्यार और दौड़ आई सात समंदर पार, मंदिर में लिए 7 फेरे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, उकलाना मंडी(हरियाणा)

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:58 AM IST
unique marriafe of haryana boy ramesh with indonesia born girl at uklana mandi

फेसबुक पर दोस्ती, फिर प्यार चढ़ा परवान और वो लांघकर आ गई सात समंदर। दोनों ने मंदिर में अग्नि को साक्षी मानकर शादी कर ली। देखिए तस्वीरें।

