बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इटली में प्यार, इंडिया आकर की शादी, पर बहू को लौटना पड़ा विदेश, जानिए क्यों?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
unique love marriage of italian girl and indian boy
{"_id":"59f979144f1c1b69678b879b","slug":"unique-love-marriage-of-italian-girl-and-indian-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902? ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:24 AM IST
भारतीय युवक को इटली की लड़की से प्यार हुआ और दोनों ने इंडिया आकर शादी कर ली, लेकिन अब बहू को विदेश लौटना पड़ा। जानिए आखिर क्या हुआ ऐसा?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07fda14f1c1bb6678bb252","slug":"new-probleme-create-for-ration-card-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59f957374f1c1b59678b8d05","slug":"indian-railway-changed-train-timings-see-new-timing-schedule","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u0947 1 \u0928\u0935\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u092c \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59f967d24f1c1b79548ba464","slug":"girls-recruitment-in-bsf-on-567-posts-indian-army-recruitment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 '\u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0918\u092e', \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59f9618d4f1c1baf678b8a60","slug":"uniqur-marriage-at-sonipat-bride-groom-take-oath-of-organs-donation-body-donation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940! \u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0935\u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!