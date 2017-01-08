इस बुढ़िया के पीछे पड़े सांप, अब तक 151 बार डस चुके हैं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
unique lady kala devi of chandigarh, snake bites 151 time on every part of body{"_id":"5872056d4f1c1b1729ba7e0c","slug":"unique-lady-kala-devi-of-chandigarh-snake-bites-151-time-on-every-part-of-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0941\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 151 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.