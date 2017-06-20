बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चपरासी की 92 पोस्ट के लिए 20 हजार फार्म, पीएचडी और एमफिल वाले भी लाइन में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
unemployment, phd holders applying fro peon recruitment
{"_id":"594952094f1c1b02078b4767","slug":"unemployment-phd-holders-applying-fro-peon-recruitment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 92 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 20 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u091a\u0921\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u092e\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:46 PM IST
देश में बेरोजगारी का जीता जागता उदाहरण देखिए। 8वीं पास के लिए चपरासी के 92 पदों पर भर्ती निकली और एमफिल, पीएचडी धारक लाइन में लगे हुए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5949343a4f1c1b02318b480e","slug":"punjab-budget-2017-reactions-of-ministers-and-leaders","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f-4: \u0915\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59492d4c4f1c1bd1568b45cc","slug":"punjab-assembly-session-full-budget-part-2","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f-2: \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594922c74f1c1bf9788b4967","slug":"punjab-assembly-session-full-budget-part-1","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f-1: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top