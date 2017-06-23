आपका शहर Close

J&K में अदला-बदली की नीति की आड़ में हो रहा ऐसा काम, मोदी को झटका लगेगा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:45 PM IST
trade in india pakistan vaya jammu kashmir in illegal way

जम्मू कश्मीर के हालातों का बड़ा साइड इफेक्ट देखिए। यहां अदला-बदली की नीति की आड़ में ऐसा काम किया जा रहा, जानकर पीएम मोदी को झटका लगेगा।

trade in india pakistan india pakistan trade

