रात हो गई और सड़क पर अकेली हैं तो ये 10 बातें ध्यान रखें, महफूज रहेंगी
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:18 PM IST
Photo Credit: Youtube channel
घर लौटते समय रात हो गई और सड़क पर अकेली हैं तो घबराएं नहीं, बल्कि ये 10 बातें ध्यान रखें। महफूज रहेंगी और खुद की सुरक्षा खुद ही कर सकेंगी।
