कांग्रेस की चुनावी सभा में धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 6, मौड़ मंडी सील

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:22 PM IST
three more people killed in blast in ram rahim samdhi congress candidate harmander jassi rally

गुरमीत राम रहीम के समधी और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार की चुनावी सभा में हुए ब्लास्ट में मरने वालों की संख्या 6 हो गई है। आज सवेरे 3 और ने दम तोड़ दिया।

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

