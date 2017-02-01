बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस की चुनावी सभा में धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 6, मौड़ मंडी सील
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
three more people killed in blast in ram rahim samdhi congress candidate harmander jassi rally
{"_id":"58919ed24f1c1b5979e808c3","slug":"three-more-people-killed-in-blast-in-ram-rahim-samdhi-congress-candidate-harmander-jassi-rally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908 6, \u092e\u094c\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:22 PM IST
गुरमीत राम रहीम के समधी और कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार की चुनावी सभा में हुए ब्लास्ट में मरने वालों की संख्या 6 हो गई है। आज सवेरे 3 और ने दम तोड़ दिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58919a084f1c1b0b13e819e3","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-and-gurmeet-ram-rahim-supported-akali-bjp-in-assembly-election-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940-\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589191724f1c1b0b13e819a6","slug":"panipat-mother-and-daughter-left-earthly-life-and-accepts-jain-muni-life-quietness-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589187364f1c1b313de826d7","slug":"2000-rupee-fake-note-gang-mastermind-abhinav-verma-got-bail-in-fake-currency-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930' \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930, \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589181074f1c1b5979e807b2","slug":"actor-shahrukh-khan-with-son-abram-at-golden-temple-amritsar-to-pray-for-raees-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u094b '\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u0925\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top