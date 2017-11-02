बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काले लिफाफे में बांधकर नवजात को फेंका, हालत ऐसी थी कि देखने वाले रो पड़े
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
three days girl child thrown outside house at ambala city
{"_id":"59faeeda4f1c1b76678b8bba","slug":"three-days-girl-child-thrown-outside-house-at-ambala-city","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092b\u093e\u092b\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:25 AM IST
मोह ममता नाम की चीज ही खत्म हो गई है, देखिए कैसे नवजात को काले रंग के लिफाफे में बांधकर घर के बाहर फेंक दिया गया। हालत ऐसी थी कि रोना आ जाए देखकर।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07fda14f1c1bb6678bb252","slug":"new-probleme-create-for-ration-card-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59fae3204f1c1bcf538ba60e","slug":"adhar-card-aadhar-card-related-major-decisions","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f 9 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59fade924f1c1bd0538bab11","slug":"unique-marriage-village-boy-brought-his-bride-vaya-helicopter-at-sonipat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59faa91a4f1c1b60678b8a25","slug":"himalayan-queen-express-driver-used-emergency-break-passengers-threatened","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!