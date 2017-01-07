बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंजीनियर दुल्हन और वायुसैनिक दूल्हा, महज 15 मिनट में हुई ये शादी
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:37 PM IST
महज 15 मिनट में हुई बेहद अनोखी शादी। न दहेज, न बैंडबाजा और न बजी शहनाई। दूल्हा आया, खाना भी नहीं खाया और मिनटों में दुल्हन ले गया। देखिए..
