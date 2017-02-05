आपका शहर Close

बोल मेरे पांसे... पंजाब में किसकी सरकार?

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 02:36 AM IST
Tell my Dices whose government will be framed in Punjab

पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव में शनिवार को जनता ने 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान कर अपना फर्ज निभा दिया है। अब सभी नज़रें 11 मार्च के चुनाव नतीजों पर हैं।  देखना है कि ऊंट किस करवट बैठता है? किस्मत के पांसे किस पर मेहरबान होते हैं? 117 विधानसभा सीटों के नतीजे आने के बाद कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी और ‌शिअद-भाजपा गठबंधन में से किसकी सरकार बनेगी? यह सवाल सबके मन में है। राजन‌ीतिक ‌विश्लेषक आंकड़ों और रूझान का हिसाब लगा रहे हैं। इस आंकलन में जो छह संभावनाएं बनती हैं वह इस तरह हैं...
 

महासंग्राम 2017

Your Story has been saved!
Top