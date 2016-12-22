आपका शहर Close

'कोई भी महिलाओं के साथ ऐसा नहीं कर सकता, जो कि वायरल वीडियो में दिखा'

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 01:41 AM IST
Suspended in the mother-daughter after assaulting policemen trapped, due Know

घर में आकर मां-बेटी, भाई और पिता से गाली-गलौच, हाथापाई और मारपीट प्रकरण में कड़े तेवर दिखाते हुए महिला आयोग ने चारों आरोपी पुलिस वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। महिला आयोग ने साथ ही यह भी सवाल उठाया गया है कि अब तक पीड़ित पक्ष की शिकायत पर पुलिस वालों के खिलाफ मामला क्यों दर्ज नहीं हुआ। 

﻿