आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

सुषमा स्वराज बढ़वाना चाहती थी जिस विदेशी बहू का वीजा, ये निकला नतीजा

+बाद में पढ़ें

रमेश भट्ट/अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:34 AM IST
sushma swaraj helped kazakhstan girl zahna for visa, unluckily zahna breakup with tinu

फेसबुक पर प्यार और फिर भारत आकर शादी करने वाली विदेशी बहू का वीजा खत्म होने पर खुद विदेशमंत्री ने उसकी मदद की थी। नतीजा ऐसा होगा, सोचा न होगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

love story facebook love story

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बड़ा झटका, पत्नी चिंतित

BSF personnel Tej Bahadur VRS cancelled, wife sharmila is in tension
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मैदान में अंग्रेजों की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले धुरंधर 'यजुवेंद्र चहल' के बारे में सबकुछ

team india, yuzvendra chahal, India Vs England 3rd T-20
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आपदा के वक्त भगवान शिव के धाम केदारनाथ में हुए ये बड़े चमत्कार

miracle in the time of kedarnath disaster 2013
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

शातिर निकला मोदी का खास 'इंजीनियर', ऐसे चलाए 2000 के जाली नोट

pm modi praised mohali engineer abhinav verma, he printed fake note of 2000 rupee note
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

गोली मारने के बाद 'गर्भवती डांसर' के साथ बेरहमी, घसीटते हुए ले गए

dancer killed in firing in marriage at bathinda, people dragged brutally her dead body
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

तस्वीरें: मोहाली में धमाका, मां-बाप और बेटी करंट से मौत, दो बेटियां गंभीर

fire in house due to blast in mohali, three people killed, two critically injured
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top