सेल्युट: 13 की उम्र में शादी, 14 में दो बच्चे पर नहीं छोड़ी पहलवान बनने की जिद
success story of international wrestler neetu
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:37 PM IST
गजब के हौंसले और संघर्ष की मिसाल, है ये पहलवान। 13 की उम्र में शादी हुई, 14 में दो बच्चे और आज बन गई हैं देश की जानी मानी रेसलर।
