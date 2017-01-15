बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बरसात आते ही स्कूल जाने के लिए बच्चे ऐसे पार करते हैं नदी
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:00 PM IST
एक तरफ चंडीगढ़, पंचकुला और मोहाली में इंटरनेशल स्कूलों की भरमार है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ इन शहरों से कुछ ही दूरी पर स्थित मोरनी एक जगह है, जहां बच्चे बरसात के दिनों में जान जोखिम में डालकर पढ़ने के लिए स्कूल जाते हैं। बारिश के कारण घग्गर नदी में पानी बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में रोजाना बच्चों को नदी पार करनी पड़ती है। ये फोटो भी बारिश के दिनों की है।
