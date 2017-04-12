बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: थमे रहे 3700 बसों के पहिये, रोडवेज की हड़ताल से यात्री पस्त
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
strike of haryana roadways
{"_id":"58ed08bb4f1c1ba368cf6458","slug":"strike-of-haryana-roadways","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0925\u092e\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 3700 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u0947, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 01:25 AM IST
हरियाणा में दूसरे दिन भी 3700 बसों के पहये थमे रहे। रोडवेज की इस बड़ी हड़ताल की वजह से यात्री सड़कों पर यहां- वहां भागते दिखे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eceb734f1c1b9e36cf68be","slug":"kulbhusn-jadhav-case-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecd20e4f1c1b9c36cf666c","slug":"fraud-with-four-girls-through-facebook-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec9f234f1c1ba368cf5e91","slug":"what-happens-when-girls-live-together-will-amaze-you-that-its-your-story-video-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top