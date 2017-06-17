बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टॉक क्लीयरेंस सेल, GST के पहले लीजिए भारी छूट का मजा, पहुंचे यहां...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Stock clearance sale, take before GST, enjoy huge discounts
{"_id":"594437214f1c1b645e8b45d6","slug":"stock-clearance-sale-take-before-gst-enjoy-huge-discounts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0932, GST \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:23 AM IST
वस्तु और सेवा कर (जीएसटी) की आहट ने ट्राइसिटी के लोगों की मौज कर दी है। ईद करीब है और छूट बेहिसाब। फिर शॉपिंग तो बनती है। सभी मजे ले रहे हैं स्टाक क्लीयरेंस सेल के।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594432234f1c1bca348b4679","slug":"more-than-700-ac-stealing-three-security-guards-detained","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 700 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u090f\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"594435524f1c1b1f4c8b4611","slug":"exhibition-at-lajpat-rai-building-chandigarh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top