नोटबंदी में स्टेट बैंक ने ग्राहकों को दी बड़ी खुशखबरी, 'कैश लॉस' नहीं होंगे
state bank of india new service for people as atm card switch on/off in between note ban
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:53 AM IST
नोटबंदी के दौर में एसबीआई में जिन लोगों का खाता है, उनके लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है। इस नए फीचर से अब 'कैश लॉस' नहीं होंगे। देखिए, पूरी रिपोर्ट।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
