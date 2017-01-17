बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाक्सिंग रिंग में उतरे मोदी के मंत्री, देखिए कैसे लगाए 'दनादन' पंच
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Sports Minister Vijay Goel in Boxing ring, Rohtak haryana
{"_id":"587e0d874f1c1b233aeff2f0","slug":"sports-minister-vijay-goel-in-boxing-ring-rohtak-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f '\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0926\u0928' \u092a\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 05:56 PM IST
पीएम मोदी के एक मंत्री अचानक बाक्सर के सामने बाक्सिंग रिंग में उतर आए, उसके बाद खूब दनादन पंच लगे। देखिए
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cca524f1c1b3603efeea2","slug":"the-license-or-rc-have-forgotten-its-fine-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top