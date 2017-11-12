बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देश का 'दबंग' IAS अफसर, 26 साल के कार्यकाल में 51 ट्रांसफर, जानिए कौन?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Special Story on Haryana Senior IAS Ashok Khemka
{"_id":"5a0863804f1c1bdb538bca24","slug":"special-story-on-haryana-senior-ias-ashok-khemka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e '\u0926\u092c\u0902\u0917' IAS \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 51 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u092b\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:53 PM IST
इस IAS अफसर को 'असली दबंग' न कहें तो क्या कहें, जिसने न जाने कितने भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों को सस्पेंड कराया, न किसी धमकी से डरे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a084e1b4f1c1b9f678bac8e","slug":"jio-super-cashback-recharge-offers-on-399-rupees-plan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JIO \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 99 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a07e6b44f1c1bd8538bc83f","slug":"in-pradyumn-murder-case-cctv-showed-a-footage-in-which-accused-student-is-talking-to-pradyumn","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a085f1e4f1c1bdb538bca18","slug":"women-commit-suicide-in-sonipat-haryana-crime-news","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u091c\u093e\u092f\u091c \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a084af14f1c1b6a678bb14d","slug":"looted-in-money-exchange-store-in-ludhiana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e 4 \u0932\u093e\u0916, \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!