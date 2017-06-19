आपका शहर Close

सिर्फ 6 सेकेंड...मस्जिद में आया, धार्मिक ग्रन्थ पढ़ रहे बुजुर्ग को गोली मारी और फरार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत/राई(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:59 AM IST
sonipat masjid murder live captured in cctv

सिर्फ 6 सेकेंड लगाए... युवक मस्जिद में आया, धार्मिक ग्रन्थ पढ़ रहे बुजुर्ग को गोली मारी और भाग गया। कातिल और पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गए।

