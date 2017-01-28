बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस जगह दोस्त की तरह रहते हैं सांप, काटने पर भी कोई नहीं मरता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Snakes at this place live together as friends, no one die in spite of attack
{"_id":"588c61214f1c1b3e0fcf616a","slug":"snakes-at-this-place-live-together-as-friends-no-one-die-in-spite-of-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 03:13 PM IST
क्या आप जानते हैं कि देश में एक गांव ऐसा है, जहां सांप दोस्त बनकर रहते हैं। वे न ही किसी को काटते हैं और न ही उनके काटने से कोई मारता है। देखिए तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0928\u0940\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e, \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c95f74f1c1bbb7ecf798c","slug":"chandu-babu-lal-chavan-may-have-to-go-through-court-martial","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091c\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c42824f1c1b380fcf619d","slug":"these-10-women-campaigners-can-spoil-political-scenario-in-up-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 10 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588c5ad64f1c1b9e7dcf62f8","slug":"congress-attaked-on-akali-in-jalalabad-rahul-gandhi-addressed-a-rally","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c1dff4f1c1b380fcf603f","slug":"the-prime-minister-s-word-made-cm-surprised-and-silence-enveloped-in-the-crowd","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0920\u0939\u0930 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c31c34f1c1ba333cf7522","slug":"martyar-arun-wanted-to-talk-his-mother-but-failed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"..\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0941\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c524f4f1c1b380fcf623f","slug":"prison-security-breach-the-man-threatened-to-shoot-the-escaped","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0927, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top