आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

देसी दूल्हे और विदेशी दुल्हनें, साल 2016 में FB पर बनीं ये 6 जोड़ियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 06:41 PM IST
six facebook friend couples got married in year 2016, amazing facebook love story

फेसबुक पर दोस्ती और फिर प्यार। देखते ही देखते बात शादी तक पहुंची और देसी छोरों को विदेशी दुल्हनें मिल गईं। साल 2016 में ऐसी ही 6 जोड़ियां बनी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

love story facebook love story

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

Akhilesh yadav declares his candidates list.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863bd164f1c1b132ceebacd","slug":"bankers-meeting-on-demonetization-at-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940#2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

sp announces candidates for election
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5864d5ec4f1c1b435ceebb6d","slug":"haryana-roadways-year-ender-2016-no-new-bus-and-no-employess-govt-ignoring","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092f \u092c\u093e\u092f 2016: \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0935\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बाय बाय 2016: धक्के से चल रही रोडवेज की गाड़ी, न बसें और न कर्मचारी

haryana roadways year ender 2016, no new bus and no employess, govt ignoring
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5864d31c4f1c1b724feeb347","slug":"international-airport-chandigarh-year-ender-2016-many-projects-and-dreams-not-completed","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e 2016: \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0938\u092a\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864cd244f1c1b445ceebd5b","slug":"boy-killed-in-road-accident-due-to-dense-fogg-and-fast-speed-at-sonipat","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u0940\u092a\u0924\u0903 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

सोनीपतः कोहरे ने ली नौजवान की जान, तेज रफ्तार भी बनी कारण

boy killed in road accident due to dense fogg and fast speed at sonipat
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5864c45e4f1c1b132ceec256","slug":"life-certificate-is-must-for-pension-rule-changed-by-welfare-deptt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u092b\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

पेंशन चाहिए तो अब जरूरी देना होगा ये सर्टिफिकेट, पढ़ लिजिए जानकारी

life certificate is must for pension, rule changed by welfare deptt
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

नए साल पर टाटा देगी दमदार तोहफा, लॉन्च होगी Xenon Yodha

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

नींबू और पानी से नहीं, अजवायन से दूर करें मोटापा

नींबू और पानी से नहीं, अजवायन से दूर करें मोटापा

﻿