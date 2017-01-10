बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उड़ी केजरीवाल की खिल्ली, ट्वीटर पर ट्रेंडिग- केजरीवाल छोड़कर भागे दिल्ली
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
मनीष सिसोदिया ने आज एलान कर दिया कि मानकर चलें, केजरीवाल ही पंजाब के अगले सीएम होंगे। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर खूब खिल्ली उड़ी, देखिए...
