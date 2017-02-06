बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सिख मुस्लिम नहीं हैं, हमले करना बंद करो....'
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:59 AM IST
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:59 AM IST
अमेरिका में नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति के कुछ फैसलों की जहां दुनियाभर में आलोचना हो रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर कई तरह के अजीबो-गरीब हालात भी देश में बन रहे हैं।
