ट्वीट के चंद घंटों बाद ही मिली सुषमा स्वराज से मदद, परिजन बोले यह कभी न सोचा था

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सिरसा

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:38 AM IST
Sikh familygot help after a few hours of tweeted Sushma Swaraj, expressed gratitude

हरदीप सिंह के चाचा मनप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि ट्वीट के चंद घंटे में ही इसका असर देखने को मिलेगा, यह कभी नहीं सोचा था। न्यूजीलैंड के ऑकलैंड शहर में रानियां के 24 वर्षीय हरदीप सिंह की हत्या के मामले में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने पीड़ित परिवार को सहायता का भरोसा दिया है। पीड़ित परिवार ने बुधवार को विदेश मंत्री को ट्वीट करते हुए सहायता की गुहार लगाई थी। 

murder boy murder

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

