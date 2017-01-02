आपका शहर Close

जूता फेंकने वाले ने ऐसे किया गुमराह, घटना से पहले केजरीवाल को कुछ इस तरह टोका 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:10 AM IST
Shoe throwing is such misguided before the event such Toka Kejriwal

केजरीवाल पर जूता फेंकने की घटना में आप कार्यकर्ताओं की लापरवाही भी सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना को अंजाम देने से कुछ मिनट पहले युवक ने केजरीवाल को टोका था। उस समय कार्यकर्ताओं ने उसे समझाकर बैठा दिया था। 

kejriwal kejriwal rally

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

