बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जूता फेंकने वाले ने ऐसे किया गुमराह, घटना से पहले केजरीवाल को कुछ इस तरह टोका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Shoe throwing is such misguided before the event such Toka Kejriwal
{"_id":"586938c14f1c1b7b25eec011","slug":"shoe-throwing-is-such-misguided-before-the-event-such-toka-kejriwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0939, \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091f\u094b\u0915\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:10 AM IST
केजरीवाल पर जूता फेंकने की घटना में आप कार्यकर्ताओं की लापरवाही भी सामने आ रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना को अंजाम देने से कुछ मिनट पहले युवक ने केजरीवाल को टोका था। उस समय कार्यकर्ताओं ने उसे समझाकर बैठा दिया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868fd084f1c1bd606eec610","slug":"when-sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-face-each-other-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58692d5d4f1c1b741aeef7d5","slug":"hssc-invited-application-for-2459-posts-recruitment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58692edc4f1c1b445ceedd1e","slug":"aamir-s-song-bapu-harmful-to-health-was-the-veteran-big-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0940\u0924 '\u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0915..' \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586931fc4f1c1bd606eec7ba","slug":"workers-will-get-enpogh-food-in-just-ten-rupees-know-the-whole-plan","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0939\u091c 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092d\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top