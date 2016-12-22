बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए आधार कार्ड से जुड़ी हर वो जानकारी, जो आपके लिए जानना जरूरी है
See all information related to the base card, you need to know
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:51 AM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद अब मनी विड्रॉल भी आधार कार्ड से संभव हो सकेगा, इसलिए आधार कार्ड से जुड़ी हर जानकारी का आपको जानना जरूरी है।
