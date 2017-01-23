बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: एक ऐसा अद्भुत मंदिर, यहां काटते नहीं शीश नवाते हैं जहरीले नाग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
see a weird shiv temple, where snakes dont bite, haryana news
{"_id":"588616ca4f1c1bc37ecf400d","slug":"see-a-weird-shiv-temple-where-snakes-dont-bite-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0935\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:14 PM IST
एक ऐसा अदभुत मंदिर देखिए, जहां नाग-नागिन का जोड़ा शीश नवाने आता है, पूजा करता है और चला जाता है। तस्वीरों में देखिए, इस अदभुत मंदिर को।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5885dfe74f1c1bc37ecf3e3e","slug":"sp-changed-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588613ae4f1c1bbc7ecf3f57","slug":"glamorous-olympian-sakshi-malik-watch-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top