आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल सपना चौधरी की इस फोटो का असली सच, देखिए

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमित रूखाया/अमर उजाला, फतेहाबाद(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:47 PM IST
sapna chaudhary photo viral on social media vira

सिंगर डांसर सपना चौधरी एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में, वो भी एक फोटो के कारण। जानिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही उनकी इस फोटो का असली सच।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sapna chaudhary singer sapna chaudhary

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

8 साल के बच्चे ने कर डाला ऐसा कारनामा, लोग रह गए सन्न और बन गया रिकॉर्ड

8 years old boy unique record in rope skipping
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

खुश हो जाएं बेटियां, कॉलेज छात्राओं के लिए BJP सरकार ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

45 days maternity leave to haryana college students
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +

ब्यूटी पार्लर में दुल्हन पर अपनों ने ही फेंका था एसिड, 20 दिन मौत से लड़ी और हार गई

ludhiana girl harpreet kaur acid attack case history
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम