बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
किसी भी टॉपिक पर 45 मिनट नॉन स्टॉप बोल सकती है ये लड़की, जानिए कौन है?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
samsung company tv advt cute girl ' tere bin nai lagda dil mera dholna fame prerna agarwal
{"_id":"5886f5574f1c1b403fcf4861","slug":"samsung-company-tv-advt-cute-girl-tere-bin-nai-lagda-dil-mera-dholna-fame-prerna-agarwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 45 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0928\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 12:07 PM IST
मिलिए एक ऐसी लड़की से, जो किसी भी टॉपिक पर 45 मिनट तक नॉन स्टॉप बोल सकती है। इस लड़की को आप अच्छे से जानते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5880c8944f1c1b632aefe369","slug":"sravasti-kid-telling-pastlife-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940-\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5886ed1d4f1c1bbb7ecf49fa","slug":"chandigarh-schools-new-session-going-to-start-books-and-stationary-may-be-expansive","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0903 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0947\u092c \u0922\u0940\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5886deff4f1c1bbe6bcf4726","slug":"chandigarh-number-bmw-car-hit-cab-at-delhi-driver-killed","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u0940 BMW \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u092c \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58860fa04f1c1b403fcf3e37","slug":"a-man-who-become-poor-from-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938.. \u091c\u094b \u0932\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588613ae4f1c1bbc7ecf3f57","slug":"glamorous-olympian-sakshi-malik-watch-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top