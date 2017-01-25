बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीवी पर एड में दिखने वाली ये बच्ची याद है न, जानिए इसके बारे में सबकुछ
samsung company tv addvt cute girl ' tere bin nai lagda dil mera dholna fame prerna agarwal
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:26 AM IST
टीवी पर इस विज्ञापन को लगभग सभी ने देखा होगा लेकिन क्या विज्ञापन में दिखने वाली इस बच्ची की असल जिंदगी के बारे में जानते हैं? हैरान रह जाएंगे...
