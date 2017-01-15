आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सेल्यूटः विदेश में मंत्री है किसान का ये बेटा, कभी चलाता था टैक्सी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 04:00 PM IST
salute to punjab farmer son amarjeet sohi, minister in canada government, profile and secrets

एक किसान के इस होनहार बेटे को सेल्यूट कीजिए। यह कभी टैक्सी चलाता ​था और आज विदेश में मंत्री के पद पर है। जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

amarjeet sohi farmer son amarjeet sohi

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

Most Viewed

लड़कों संग शराब पीने के बाद लड़की हुई बेहोश, उसके बाद जो हुआ वह सोच भी नहीं सकते आप

viral video of a girl who is drinking and partying with boys to give social messages
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

IAS की बेटी को क्यों पसंद आए योगेश्वर दत्त, यूं सुनाई रोमांटिक लव स्टोरी

olympian wrestler yogeshwar dutt fiance ias daughter sheetal told about love story and secrets
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उबले हुए अंडे के भीतर से निकला जहरीला कीड़ा, तस्वीरें

Poisonous worm found in Egg.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सड़कों पर देखिए ये क्या कर रहे हैं केजरीवाल का बेटा और बेटी, तस्वीरें

arvind kejriwal daughter harshita and son pulkit on punjab roads for election campaign
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

धर्म को लेकर FB पर की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, गोलियों से भून डाला

hindu takth leader amit sharma shot in ludhiana, who uploaded objectional post on facebook
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जवान के मां-बाप से मारपीट और चाकुओं से हमला, ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल

deadly attack on indian army soldier parents at fatehabad, audio clip viral on social media
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

﻿

Live Score:

ENG339/7

ENG v IND

Full Card