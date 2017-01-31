बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो लाख रुपये 'मुफ्त' मिलने पर ऐसे दौड़े बेटियों के मां-बाप, देखिए तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
rumour of 2 lakh rupee donation under project of beti bchao beti pdhao, crowd at jind of haryana
{"_id":"589025e24f1c1b8a17e812ac","slug":"rumour-of-2-lakh-rupee-donation-under-project-of-beti-bchao-beti-pdhao-crowd-at-jind-of-haryana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 '\u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924' \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
दो लाख रुपये 'मुफ्त' मिलने की खबर मिली तो बेटियों के मां-बाप ऐसे दौड़ पड़े कि उन्हें संभालने के लिए पुलिस और प्रशासन को मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"589020284f1c1b981de80bc2","slug":"100-criminal-candidates-also-in-punjab-assembly-election-2017-ground-special-report","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 100 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58901b7e4f1c1b2f3de81829","slug":"psychologists-exposed-reality-of-political-parties-menifesto-for-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589019254f1c1b0b13e809c2","slug":"para-military-force-reached-at-haryana-to-demolish-jat-protest-police-and-govt-alert","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0903 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926, \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f58704f1c1b3c3de80e63","slug":"jat-reservation-protest-in-haryana-ground-report","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u091f \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940-\u0920\u093f\u0920\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top