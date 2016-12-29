बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2000 के नोट को लेकर नई बात आई सामने, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
romour viral on social media whatsapp and facbook about 2000 rupee note and 1000 rupee note
{"_id":"5864bce94f1c1b7675eecfc5","slug":"romour-viral-on-social-media-whatsapp-and-facbook-about-2000-rupee-note-and-1000-rupee-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 06:41 PM IST
Photo Credit: social media
2000 के नोट को लेकर नई बात सामने आई है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। इसे लेकर लोग काफी परेशान हैं और भ्रमित हो रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5863bd164f1c1b132ceebacd","slug":"bankers-meeting-on-demonetization-at-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915, 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940#2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"5864a54c4f1c1b265eeeb784","slug":"panipat-man-said-teen-talaq-to-wife-on-phone-darul-uloom-deoband-permitted","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0924\u0941\u0917\u0932\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58649dad4f1c1b724feeb152","slug":"olympian-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-statement-on-aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-hero-mahavir-phogat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 '\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864b47c4f1c1b435ceeba8d","slug":"minor-girl-try-to-kill-parents-for-rapist-boy-friend-at-pathankot-of-punjab","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947, \u0930\u091a \u0926\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5864acaa4f1c1b425ceeba95","slug":"auto-drivers-on-hunger-strike-against-route-system-at-rohtak-police-arrested-many-people","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0942\u091f \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, 107 \u0911\u091f\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top