साक्षी मलिक की शादी की तारीख तय, अर्जुन अवार्डी पहलवान से हुआ था प्यार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:55 AM IST
rio olympic medalist sakshi malik marriage date fix with arjun awardi wrestler satyawrat kadian

ओलंपिक पदक विजेता साक्षी मलिक की शादी की तारीख तय हो गई है। वे अर्जुन अवार्डी पहलवान सत्यव्रत कादियान के साथ परिणय सूत्र में बंधेंगी।

sakshi malik satyawrat kadian

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
﻿