बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्री सिम लेने के लिए लाइन में लग सकते हैं तो पैसे के लिए क्यों नहीं: अरुणा ईरानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
renowned bollywood actress aruna irani speaks on note ban decision of narendra modi
{"_id":"584b8e604f1c1be05944b43c","slug":"renowned-bollywood-actress-aruna-irani-speaks-on-note-ban-decision-of-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u092e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923\u093e \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:54 AM IST
देश की मशहूर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने नोटबंदी को लेकर ऐसा बयान दिया और ऐेसे सवाल पूछे कि अच्छे-अच्छे मुंह सिलकर बैठ गए। जानिए क्या कहा?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"584ab2094f1c1be15944ae2a","slug":"13-teachers-killed-in-accident-at-fazilka-due-to-dense-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"584b88924f1c1be35944b2fb","slug":"noteban-in-indian-three-days-bank-closed-and-long-lines-outside-atm-at-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0903 \u0906\u091c, \u0915\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0926, ATM \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"584ab8a54f1c1be35944ad38","slug":"fazilka-accident-government-big-announced-for-the-families-of-teachers","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"584acff54f1c1b732a4490a3","slug":"guldaudi-show-for-three-days-starts-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0926\u093e\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0936\u094b \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942-\u0915\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0942\u0930\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0907\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top