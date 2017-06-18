बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत की करारी हार पर प्रशंसकों में छाई मायूसी, कुछ यूं दी प्रतिक्रिया
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:46 PM IST
चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के महा मुकाबले में भारत की जीत की आस लगाए शहर के क्रिकेट प्रेमियाें का उस समय गहरा धक्का लगा जब भारत की बल्लेबाजी ताश के पत्ताें की तरह धराशाही हो गई। इस मुकाबले में जीत की आस लगाए शहरवासियाें के लिए रविवार की शाम मायूसी भरी रही। पाकिस्तानी टीम भारत को 181 से हराकर चैंपियंस ट्राफी को जीतने में कामयाब रही।
