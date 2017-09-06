Download App
जेल में 'कैदी नं. 8647' राम रहीम के 12 दिन, कुछ ऐसे बीत रही जिंदगी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:51 AM IST
ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, prisoned in rohtak sunariya jail

साध्वी रेप केस में सजा काट रहे 'कैदी नं. 8647' राम रहीम को जेल के अंदर 12 दिन हो गए हैं, लेकिन सलाखों के पीछे राम रहीम की जिंदगी कैसी कट रही है जानिए।

