जेल में 'कैदी नं. 8647' राम रहीम के 12 दिन, कुछ ऐसे बीत रही जिंदगी
ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, prisoned in rohtak sunariya jail
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:51 AM IST
साध्वी रेप केस में सजा काट रहे 'कैदी नं. 8647' राम रहीम को जेल के अंदर 12 दिन हो गए हैं, लेकिन सलाखों के पीछे राम रहीम की जिंदगी कैसी कट रही है जानिए।
