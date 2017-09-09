Download App
kavya kavya

जेल में रहकर भी '​सिरदर्द' बना राम रहीम, क्या-क्या करना पड़ा रहा 'कानून' को

मयंक तिवारी/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा)

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 03:41 PM IST
ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, baba creates problem for haryana police

साध्वी रेप केस में सजा पाकर राम रहीम जेल में तो आ गया, लेकिन यहां भी वह सिरदर्द बन गया है। यही वजह है कि पुलिस को तरह तरह के काम करने पड़े रहे है, देखिए कैसे।

