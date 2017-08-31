बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम पर एक और बड़ा खुलासा, जानिए ‘स्प्रे कर दो’ कोड का क्या मतलब था?
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 08:12 PM IST
राम रहीम को पता था कि उसे जेल होनी है, इसलिए उसने पहले से ही कई कोड वर्ड तैयार कर रखे थे, जिनमें से एक था ‘स्प्रे कर दो’। जानिए इसका क्या मतलब है?
