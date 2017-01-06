आपका शहर Close

झमाझम बारिश से खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम, मदमस्त कर देंगी तस्वीरें 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 09:45 PM IST
rain made pleasant weather, the photos will make you intoxicated

घनेकाले बादलों से दिन की शुरूआत हुई और उसके बाद झमाझम बारिश ने मौसम को खुशनुमा बना दिया। तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे मदमस्त।

﻿