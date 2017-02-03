बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन का 5वां दिन, देखिए ये क्या हो रहा है धरनास्थल पर?
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 01:23 AM IST
हरियाणा में जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन शुरू हुए 5 दिन हो गए हैं। धरनास्थल पर हजारों की संख्या में लोग जुटे हुए हैं, लेकिन देखिए वहां पर ये क्या हो रहा है?
