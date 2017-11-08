Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

सेना में भर्ती का सुनहरा मौका, ये सभी डोक्यूमेंट लाने होंगे साथ, रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:08 AM IST
ragistration for indian army recruitment rally at hisar on 10 january 2018

युवाओं के लिए भारतीय सेना में शामिल होने का सुनहरा मौका है, जल्दी से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं। साथ में ये सभी डोक्यूमेंट्स लाने होंगे, तभी रैली में हिस्सा ले सकेंगे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

army indian army army recruitment army recruitment rally More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

UP मेडिकल फैकल्टी में 12वीं पास के लिए 2370 पदों पर भर्तियां

vacancy in uttar pradesh state medical faculty for 12th pass out
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटरव्यू के जरिए झारखंड पुलिस में भर्ती, न छूटे ये सुनहरा मौका

Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2017 Notification released for Scientific Assistant, Assistant Director
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

8वीं पास के लिए FCI में निकली नौकरियां, 20 हजार से ज्यादा सैलरी

Job Vacancies In Food Corporation Of India For 8th Pass Candidates Apply Now
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत को लेकर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, जानिए

ram rahim, honeypreet, dera sacha sauda truth reveals in police challan report
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Alert: नोटबंदी एक बार फिर बड़ी मुसीबत खड़ी करेगी, देखिए ये वार्निंग

demonetisation anniversary, noteban anniversary, income tax deptt nabbing to blackmoney depositors
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नोटबंदी में लोगों ने इन 13 तरीकों से कालेधन को सफेद बनाया, देखिए

one year of demonetisation, one year of Noteban, ways to convert black money into white money
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!